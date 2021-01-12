On Jan. 6, Donald J. Trump finally succeeded in getting an unruly mob to do his bidding. Unfortunately, this took the form of a riotous insurrection to interfere with the Congress’ certification of our election in the People’s House, the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Equally surprising and appalling was the lack of preparation and force immediately available to repel these insurrectionists. We will be finding out later this week why the National Guard was not already in place; why the Metropolitan Washington D.C., force was not immediately available for backup. Assuredly, the reasons revealed will be an ugly story.
Order has been restored and now it is time to invoke the 25th Amendment. It specifically calls for and requires the vice president and heads of several federal departments and agencies to meet and vote on removal of the president when he is unable or unwilling to carry out his responsibilities to all of the people of the United States. Inciting this and other riots is not what we expect from the President of the United States. In fact, his job is the exact opposite; to preserve order.
Unless our leaders bilaterally remove our cancer from within, our country has relinquished leadership and championing for democracy worldwide. We’ve worked in other countries to overtly and covertly remove criminal leaders. It’s now time to clean our own house and regain credibility and respect squandered over the last four years.
Mel Mench,
Mifflinburg