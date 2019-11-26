Your recent column (Dennis Lyons’ Editor’s Notes, Nov. 17) about Disney+ adding some needed warnings didn’t sit well with me.
In past readings of Editor’s Notes, which I look for each Sunday they’re in, I’ve enjoyed the musings. While I may not always agree with a columnist, if they have a good style and make cogent points I seek out their writings. Last Sunday however, I believe you were so off in your statement that I had to write.
While cultural depictions of Dumbo, Peter Pan and The Jungle Book may be outdated it’s not up to Disney or Netflix or anybody who releases these films to apologize for or explain them. We were brought up in a time where parents taught children how to treat people and in most cases I believe correctly. It was never permissible in our household for my sisters or I to treat somebody differently due to race, religion, appearance or any reason. We were encouraged to be friendly with all and to have friends who didn’t have to be just like us.
I say it like this because today parents don’t take that initiative and therefore we need to have Disney, et al, do so. That is not a reason to praise Disney for needed warnings. It is rather a reason to grab parents and say do your job so a streaming movie service isn’t teaching your children. The cartoons may have been a product of their times as you reported a Warner Bros disclaimer but the bigger question is what kind of society are we creating that doesn’t teach proper treatment and only criticizes a 60-year-old movie.
Use every moment as a teaching moment for both good and bad and more importantly teach perspective so that when kids sit down to watch a wonderful film like Dumbo or The Jungle Book without the studio service apologizing for it. It is not a needed warning by Disney+ it is the job of the family unit.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury