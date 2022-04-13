Most people don’t look forward to their knee replacement surgery but, between my travels and the pandemic, mine had been delayed a bit, so I was ready. On April 4, 2022, I had knee replacement surgery done by Dr. Thomas Dominick and his medical team at Evangelical Community Hospital.
It seems odd to say that such major surgery was a delight from start to finish, but thanks to the tender care I received from everyone on the orthopedic team, it was. Because I’ve forgotten them in the haze, I won’t mention any names — but you’re the best.
One-day surgery begins with lots of questions and tests. My nurses were kind and matter of fact, packing things into my bag but never making me feel as if I were doing without what I might want. Although I had no time to read (my iPad is my talisman against fear or boredom), they tucked it into bed with me like it was my teddy until they shuttled me off to the operating room — You’re an odd mix of competent and out of control as you and your bed move through the hospital, yet it was clear they were looking out for my general welfare.
Dr. Dominick knew of my disinterest in medical details. Tell me nothing about saws, files, and glue pots, just give me the Knee Fairy! He assured me the women in his office had given him a bespangled wand with Princess written on it. That was good enough for me. We exchanged a thumbs up for Bibbitibobbitiboo!
There was neither time nor reason for worry as I was surrounded by loving concern. The anesthesiologist and the anesthetist explained what would happen, making sure I understood the medications and felt safe with them. I met the nurses from recovery before the operation. I requested (and received) some good old rock and roll during surgery.
Steve Mitchell, my deceased musician husband, would have been appalled if there were no back beat for reconstructing a dancing knee! I felt enveloped in the process rather than an “object” of their actions. After that, I don’t remember anything before awakening to the anesthetist’s whisper, “you’re listening to Pink Floyd!” People found time to smile and pat me on the hand as they left to prepare for their next patient.
Then it was off to my great room on the new ortho wing. It’s gorgeous. I imagine they’re a little short-staffed since I saw RNs doing nursing support. But there was always time to see to my needs and comfort. There are good medical staffs everywhere, but this level of love happens only at community hospitals with an emphasis on community care.
Now, make no mistake; it’s a tough recovery. Love and respect are no substitute for our own discipline. There will be tears and whining. But, if it’s right for you, Evangelical is right there with both the science and the Bibbitibobbitiboo!
Rev. Ann Keeler Evans,
Lewisburg