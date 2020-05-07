So much uncertainty faces us in the year to come. Will a vaccine and treatments for COVID-19 be developed, and will their production and distribution be carefully managed? How will workers return to their factories and processing plants if safety measures aren’t in place? How will our kids go back to school?
Tough questions and we can’t depend on Trump’s White House for answers, not after three years of diversion, distraction, lies, and misinformation.
America urgently needs strong, steady, honest leadership.
Joe Biden has shown that kind of leadership, first in the Senate as chairman of the Judiciary and Foreign Relations committees, and later as Barack Obama’s vice-president, focused on the Ebola crisis and America’s economic recovery.
However, Biden brings something more than experience in Washington. He understands the struggles people face when they might lose a job or a loved one is sick. He offers kindness and compassion when talking with someone whose business may close, or comforting parents who can barely buy food. Biden’s personal story is one of loss, loss that offers a window into the needs of others.
America has absorbed a great deal of pain these last few months and there is more pain to come.
Now is not the time for a leader who blames others for his failings or seeks our praise where none is deserved. We need a leader like Joe Biden, who not only sees the statistics of a deadly health crisis, but understands the lives and families beyond those numbers.
Steve Kusheloff,
Sunbury