I heard on the news today (Sept. 15) that our congressman, Fred Keller attacked President Biden’s plan to order large businesses to require vaccinations or tests of their employees, to combat the COVID pandemic. I noted Congressman Keller still believes the best way to protect the health and welfare of his constituents is to adhere unswervingly to Republican party prescriptions. But, it reminded me of a strange conversation I recently had with my cousin in Texas.
My cousin, almost a brother we’re so close, was a computer guy that moved to Texas in the 90s. He is super smart and did very well, retiring early to a rancher-like life, although his horses were made out of steel. He joined a biker club named Helmets-Hell-No which occupied a lot of his time. But he had to quit when he swerved to avoid an armadillo and got pretty banged up.
So I’ve been worried about him; especially since he said he and his group meet for breakfast every morning at a local restaurant, El Gordito, agreed to never get vaccinated. Vaccination was an imposition on their right to get sick, if they wanted to. And no one could make them do it.
To my surprise, when I reminded him of that comment, he laughed. He said I was uninformed about what was happening. All that had changed. And in fact, he knew something I didn’t. Anti-vaxing was a left-wing plot!
Say what? What about all those Republican congressmen — like Fred Keller — and governors vowing to stand fast against the outrage of President Biden trying to convince folks to do the smart thing and protect themselves and families by getting vaccinated.
Oh! they’re alright, he said. They’re only lying and misleading about COVID to get elected. The real problem is the left-wing media. By publicizing all those lies, they are confusing folks. Lot’s of people think that getting vaccinated is unpatriotic — and dumb as it sounds they are willing to die for the cause.
Cause? What cause, I asked? That’s the point, he said. There’s no no cause, other than it’s our duty to stay alive. And what Bob (the breakfast group’s math guy) figured out is that if Republicans don’t get vaccinated there may be none of us left before long. And who will there be to vote against the leftwing socialist, do-I-dare-say-communist, policies of certain officials.
Hmmm! That was a lot to think about. But it made sense. If you really cared about the “Team,” not protecting yourself and your family was a cowardly act of betrayal!! Since 99 percent of those dying from COVID are the unvaxed, it is just a matter of time before there are no “True Believers” left.
He was right! How did I not see it? It had to be a left-wing plot! Refusing to get vaccinated was not only dumb but unpatriotic. I knew my cuz was smart! So I thanked him.
And before I said goodbye I asked (so as not to be out of the loop again): What’s your group working on opposing now? “The tyranny of traffic lights,” he said. There is no reason in the world why I should give up my right to drive just because I come to an intersection!
Joe Pugliese,
Lewisburg