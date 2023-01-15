My youngest son, Burke Patrick Derr, died due to cystic fibrosis (CF) in June of 1997, and he left a legacy of love to all those who knew him including his parents, his two older brothers and many other family members and friends.
Burke was small for his age which isn’t unusual for people with CF, and his early years were spent doing normal childhood games and activities in addition to taking his medications and doing his required treatments.
He was five years old when he awoke one morning with severe stomach pains. I called my father, a medical doctor, and asked him to check Burke. He diagnosed him with appendicitis and we rushed him to the emergency room at Evangelical Hospital. I told the physician that my father thought it was appendicitis so they checked to be sure. Burke went into respiratory arrest on the operating table and they almost lost him. They said he would be in the hospital five to 10 days, but Burke surprised them. On the third day, the nurses said “he’s talking back to his mother today and that’s a sure sign of recovery!” He was discharged the next day.
Like his two older brothers, Brian and Brett, Burke did well in school and his brothers got him interested in some physical activities and Burke became a soccer player and a cheerleader. CF, at this time, was not a major problem.
Burke’s first experience with death was the demise of our white cat named Moby. Shortly after Moby died, Burke asked me: “Dad, when I die, do you think God will let me go over to cat heaven and see Moby?” It took me a few seconds to say “Yes, I think God will allow that.”
Burke was in eighth grade when he wrote an essay entitled “My Gift to the World” and his topic was something he cared deeply about. “My Gift to the World would be to make a cure for all the diseases. I would like to have a cure for diseases because I know they can be a pain in the neck. If I could cure diseases, there wouldn’t be as much suffering and people with diseases could live longer. If I could cure diseases, then the money saved could be used to help the homeless.” Maybe we should all decide on what our gift to the world might be.
Burke had a lung transplant evaluation in Pittsburgh in 1992 and afterward, he decided that he didn’t want the transplant and I thought it was a good decision because I didn’t think he would survive the surgery. I will never forget Thanksgiving Day later that year when Burke called me to say that he found “something really neat in the newsletter from Pittsburg’s Hospital and it’s called “To remember me.” by Robert N. Test. I was at work and not real busy at the time so I told him “go ahead, let’s hear it.” Burke began reading: “The day will come when my body will lie on a white sheet neatly tucked under four corners of a mattress located in a hospital busily occupied with the living and the dying. At a certain moment, a doctor will determine that my brain has ceased to function and that for all intents and purposes, my life has stopped.”
I was crying but Burke continued reading and his voice never wavered. “When that happens, do not attempt to instill artificial life into my body by use of a machine. And don’t call this my deathbed. Let it be called the Bed of Life and let my body be taken from it to help others lead fuller lives.”
I was awed at the enthusiasm in his voice as he continued: “Give my sight to the man who has never seen a sunrise, a baby’s face, or love in the eyes of a woman. Give my kidneys to one who depends on a machine to exist from week to week. Take my bones, every muscle, every fiber and nerve in my body and find a way to make a crippled child walk.”
I was so proud of him. He really believed in what he was reading. He continued: “Explore every corner of my brain. Take my cells, if necessary, and let them grow so that someday a speechless boy will shout at the crack of a bat and a deaf girl will hear the sound of rain against her window.”
Wow! Everything I wanted to tell him he already knew! And he went on: “Burn what is left of me and scatter the ashes to the winds to help the flowers grow. If you must bury something, let it be my faults, my weaknesses and all prejudice against my fellow man. Give my sins to the devil. Give my soul to God. If, by chance, you wish to remember me, do it with a kind deed or word to someone who needs you. If you do all I have asked, I will live forever.”
“Isn’t that really neat, Dad?”
I was barely able to talk and answered ‘Yeah, yes it is!”
Burke had a type of bacteria that couldn’t be eradicated and his doctor explained there was nothing more that could be done except to keep him comfortable. His mother and her husband, and Linda and I along with Brian and Brett listened as the doctor told him this.
“What do you think, Burke?” the doctor asked
True to form, Burke responded, “Well, I’m not going down without a fight!” Burke died on June 17, 1997, two days shy of his 19 birthday. I think he knew the end was near, and he loved the song “Fly,” sung by Celine Dion about her family member that died due to CF.
He was also very proud of the Burke P. Bear teddy bear that was named after him because two of his best friends wrote a letter to the president of the Boyds Bear Company (now defunct) asking him to name a bear after Burke. They agreed and the first Burke P. Bear was delivered to Burke in the hospital about five days before he died.
Burke and my wife, Linda (also known as Mrs. Codger), were always teasing each other about who made the best bears. Linda has a collection of her own which didn’t include any Boyds bears and she asked Burke what he thought the bear was going to look like. She said “I’ll bet it’s going to have a little backpack of oxygen on its back,” and Burke quickly replied: “And I’m going to call the Boyds company and ask them to make “Linda, the Wicked Stepmother Bear!” Touche’ Burke!
The following year, Burke P. Bear went on tour and to date, he has visited every state in America and 37 countries in helping to raise more than $1 million for CF research and financial support for those in Pennsylvania who have CF. 2022 was the bear’s 25th anniversary and I know Burke is beaming!
This Old Codger encourages each world citizen to embark on their own Legacy of Love. What is your gift to the world? Singer and songwriter Jimi Hendrix once said “When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.” That works for me, and I’ll try to keep the light of love glowing each day with the exception of those hopefully few days when I’m a Grumpy Old Codger!
Bob Derr, the Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.