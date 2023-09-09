Dear Gov. Shapiro, We the people, citizens of Pennsylvania, who are firmly grounded in reality, and possessing intact critical thinking skills, hereby respectfully request that you and the secretary of state of Pennsylvania consider removing the name of Donald John Trump from any and all election ballots, for any position of public service, forever.
We base this request on the 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Section 3, which clearly states: “No person shall ... be president ... having previously taken an oath ... to support the Constitution of the United States, have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof.”
We further respectfully request that you and Pennsylvania’s secretary of state consider the merits of The Enforcement Act of 1871 as it may bar ex-President Trump from ever holding an office of public trust in any government, throughout the U.S.
Sections 1 and 2, of what is commonly called The Ku Klux Klan Act, 1874, goes directly to the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Both Sections 1 and 2, in plain English, state that no person(s) shall ever hold a position or office of public trust who has attacked the government during performance of its constitutional obligations, or of depriving the voters of their right to have their vote counted for their choice of U.S. president.
Shapiro, it only requires one state willing to take this action, and many other states will follow.
Peter Mazurkiewicz,
Beaver Springs