Ed Helfrick’s life story reads almost as if he was a character in a work of fiction. Coal miner, paratrooper, racecar driver, environmental advocate, passionate lawmaker, philanthropist, family man and gentleman.
That is a lot to squeeze into any amount of time, but the former state representative and senator somehow managed to do it all and more in his 93 years.
Helfrick, who started hauling and selling coal as a teenager, died this week. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Rose Marie, and five children. He served in state government for 26 years, four in the state House and 22 in the Senate. As the Senator from the 27th District, he served all of Columbia, Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties and parts of two others.
He made a difference in the lives of his constituents in all those counties and beyond the boundaries of his district. During his time in Harrisburg, Helfrick was the lead sponsor on more than 500 bills or amendments that were eventually signed into law. Not bad for someone who, according to his obituary, had never stepped foot in the State Capitol in Harrisburg before his first day on the job.
Among his most cherished achievements was the 2002 passage of the “Safe Haven Act” which allows hospitals to accept unwanted newborn babies. “To him, life was precious and every person was worthwhile,” said Sen. John Gordner, who succeeded Helfrick in the 27th District. Helfrick was “a champion of the pro-life movement at the same time that he was against the death penalty.”
There was, as is often the case with true public servants, the behind-the-scenes actions he authored that many never knew. Gordner said “Senator Ed” once paid for several buses of children from Philadelphia to visit Knoebels Amusement Resort after becoming friends with a Senate Democrat from the city. He donated his salary to charity for years, Gordner said.
“I am well aware of the legacy he had in government. He was a good man, a gentleman, a statesman,” said state Rep. Kurt Masser, who currently holds the 107th District seat previously held by Helfrick. “I never saw the senator angry or loud. He always carried himself like a gentleman.”
For all that Helfrick accomplished in Harrisburg, Todd Roup, who was Helfrick’s chief of staff for 15 years, said family mattered the most to him.
“It was the most important thing to him,” said Roup. “He led a good life and family kept him grounded. He was more proud of being a husband, a father, a grandfather, than being a senator or representative.”
Unquestionably, a life well-lived.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.