After reading the recent article (July 31) on replacing the gas tax in Pennsylvania, I did a little math. If correct and assuming the average driver treks 12,000 miles per year and gas mileage is around 20 mpg that would be a consumption of 600 gallons times the current gas tax of $.587 equals $352. Assuming the same 12,000 miles multiplied by the proposed mileage-based user fee — MBUF — $.081 equals $972, an increase of $620 per year, over the current gas tax.
Delving deeper into the proposals from the Transportation Revenue Options Commission), you can read the 40-page report. On top of the mileage tax proposal get ready for new or increased fees — meaning a tax on the assessed value of your vehicle, corridor tolls, a pilot fee for electric vehicles, managed lane fees, 100% increase in vehicle registration, electric vehicle fee, vehicle lease fee, aircraft registration fee, vehicle rental fee, Transportation Network Company fee (Uber, taxis, etc.), Goods Delivery Fee, vehicle sales tax of 8% and jet fuel tax along with others under consideration found on page 28 of the report. Wow!
There are some very obvious items that were not considered. Three of the biggest items are: Prevailing wage, which is a hands-off by most state legislators, and greatly inflates labor costs of government projects. Thru traffic could avoid paying any user fees or their “fair share.” Inefficiencies/waste of PennDOT.
Take the CSVT as an example of PennDOT ineptitude. Somewhere around 20 years ago the projected cost was about $200 million. Then upon insistence for a Route 61 connector, the cost ballooned to $400 million plus. Add the hibernation period and negation of the ash ponds, (don’t forget that PennDOT had 20 years to study the ash ponds for suitability), picking the more expensive alternate route of the two proposed for $12 million more, moving a newly established 20-inch gas line and we have a $864 million project. Also, there is a loss of approximately 640 taxable acres consumed by the CSVT. Look again for paying those lost revenues
PennDOT cannot maintain the current roads we have let alone add more new roads. Pennsylvania currently has somewhere around 252,000 lane miles, 11th place in the U.S. Just think of excess costs the CSVT adds. PennDOT will have to maintain two roads for approximately 13 miles both the CSVT and the current Routes 11 and 15 instead of just the current 11 and 15 with anti-skid and plowing in the winter and so forth. A better focus would be to upgrade the rail system in the United States. Pennsylvania has about 6,500 miles of abandoned railroads and 5,000 miles of active railroads. That would be a wiser use of money, land and taxes not to mention a greener solution.
But you will not have to pay a state gas tax and the transporation revenue commission is advocating to stop the contributions to the Pennsylvania State Police which was somewhere around a billion dollars annually. Think about that last one. Where or who do you think is going to come up with a billion dollars to fund the shortfall in the state police funds? So, on top of the increased fees mentioned above and the billion-dollar windfall to PennDOT you and I are going to be taxed to make up that loss.
PennDOT is an agency out of control. Constantly consuming more and more tax dollars, land and resources. I do realize that with the projected shortfalls of converting the populace to electric or hybrid vehicles will reduce PennDOT’s income. However, the energies and resources should be funneled to a more sustainable model. I encourage you to contact your representatives and senators with your input to these proposals otherwise you may get taken for a ride.
I realize contacting your representatives or senators may be of little use to contain PennDOT especially if they have been in office more than two terms and have not addressed or curtailed the issues. Their focus is more on satisfying their biggest contributors that keep them in office not the peons footing the bill. Better yet vote them out this fall and put someone new in office.
Timothy Wolfe lives in Selinsgrove