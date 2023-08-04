John Peeler is right! A local community college would be an asset for the region. Finding the right location seems to be the key. I would like to suggest that it be located at the Selinsgrove Center.
This would make it convenient to add students from Juniata and Perry counties and possibly Mifflin County. In addition, when the thruway is fully opened, it might be possible to add Lycoming and other counties.
The Selinsgrove Center has unused buildings, and it also has an auditorium, a gymnasium and a swimming pool. There is ample parking and plenty of land for expansion. The SUN Area Technical School, Susquehanna University and the Penn Valley Airport are located nearby, as well as nursing and senior citizens’ facilities and “clients” at the Center. Yes, Evangelical Community Hospital is only minutes away for those students who are interested in medical or nursing careers.
There are nearby magisterial courts, a county courthouse and local and state police close by for students who are interested in the law or law enforcement. For those students who are interested in agriculture, the environment or forestry, there is farm land, Penns Creek and plenty of trees.
The possibilities are endless! The only thing missing is a creative administrator and a committed faculty to a local community college.
David L. Faust,
Selinsgrove