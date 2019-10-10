It sort of got overshadowed by the phone call impeachment scandal, but last month, Mr. Trump "rolled back" clean water regulations which had been developed by the Obama Administration. This was not the first time Mr. Trump has repealed or otherwise gotten rid of environmental protections which were put in place by his predecessor.
It is almost as if Mr. Trump is waging war on the environment just to spite Mr. Obama. Unlike the wars in the Middle East and Afghanistan, that war seems to be going well.
Peter Whitcopf,
Selinsgrove