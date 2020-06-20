Friday, June 19, 2020, marked the commemoration of Juneteenth. This is the day the Emancipation Proclamation made its way to Texas, the last state in the country to free slaves.
This should serve as a reminder to all Americans how far we have come, but also a solemn marker of where we still need to go. I was reminded that much of our county’s history should make us proud. Remember Normandy. Remember Korea. Remember Galveston, Texas, June 19, 1865.
So much of our nation’s history comes with a dark undertone. On July 4th, remember the freedom we proclaimed from the British. I implore you also to remember that those men who signed that Declaration of Independence did so on the backs of enslaved Africans. Those men, women and children who were freed on June 19, 1865, built this country. We freed them from the bounds of slavery, and then we turned our backs on them.
You cannot commemorate the birth of this great nation without remembering the dark and sordid past that accompanies it. We have come a long way since 1865. And we still have a long way to go.
Jonathan Steiner,
Shamokin Dam