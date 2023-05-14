Spent most of last week driving through Appalachia for site visits at half a dozen CNHI newspapers that I work with. It meant a lot of time in the car, alone in thought.
Dozens of times, weaving through the beautiful Appalachians, a thought started with a single word — why — and shot off in a dozen tangents.
So here are a few random thoughts of a keyboard after 1,400 miles on the road over four days.
Why do people “drive” in the passing lane for miles on end without passing any vehicles? Move over. Pay attention.
Why is this tunnel in southern West Virginia going downhill?
Why do people get angry at stuff that doesn’t impact them?
Why are people upset when others want to be treated equally? Not get special treatment, mind you, just to be treated equally?
Why did people applaud when former President Donald Trump said he would probably pardon many of those convicted for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection?
Why does Bob Huggins still have a gig? I spent two days in West Virginia following the popular coach’s very bad day on the radio. It was a hot topic down there.
Why do people hit the snooze button eight times? Doesn’t it make more sense to get a solid eight hours of sleep than to get seven hours and another hour broken up into eight-minute chunks?
Why is different wrong?
Why, in a country of 315 million people, can’t we find better candidates, across all parties, to run for president?
Why, in a country of 315 million people, are there so many empty slots on a municipal election ballot?
Why does this person keep changing speeds? We’re on the parkway, no need to go 55 and then 95 in the span of a mile.
Why do we drive on a parkway and park on a driveway?
Why are there signs letting you know a rest area on your side of the interstate is 35 miles away while you’re passing one heading in the other direction?
Why did I almost say “y’all” just then? Clearly, it’s time to head back north of the Mason-Dixon Line.
Why are the Phillies so inconsistent?
Why are the 76ers so inconsistent?
Why am I driving past gas stations when the low fuel light is already on? The next one might not be cheaper. The luck is bound to run out soon.
Why doesn’t everyone use Waze?
Why is cellphone reception so good in the middle of the Blue Ridge Mountains, where roads are thousands of feet below these impressive peaks, but so cruddy along parts of Route 15?
Why are we still debating pre-canvassing in Pennsylvania? Get the votes prepped and ready to be counted.
Why are so many of us mad all the time? Why do we need to put someone else down to make ourselves feel better?
It was a long week. If anyone has answers to these or life’s other tricky questions, let me know.
Sorry for the randomness, but that’s a long time in a car by yourself.
Email comments to bbowman@dailyitem.com.