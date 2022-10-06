With the midterms only weeks away, it’s time to give thoughtful consideration on how to complete our civic duty.
If you approved of unscientific and arbitrary lockdowns and mandates which provided no protection against COVID, vote Democrat. If you approved of learning loss and masks on children unnecessarily, vote Democrat. If you approve of runaway inflation that shows no signs of stopping, vote Democrat. If you approve of a forced transition to currently unreliable green energy, vote Democrat. If you approve of an unending supply-chain crisis with no practical solutions offered, vote Democrat. If you approved of the baby formula shortage, vote Democrat. If you approve of the loss of 13 American lives in the botched Afghanistan withdrawal, yet no consequences for the planners of the withdrawal, vote Democrat. If you approve of unchecked illegal immigration and fentanyl pouring over the insecure Southern border, vote Democrat. If you approve of the weaponizing of the FBI and DOJ to pursue political opposition, vote Democrat. If you approve of rising crime and unsafe communities, vote Democrat.
Thinking logically and not emotionally, if one doesn’t approve of the current environment, vote GOP or third-party.
Jesse Murphy,
Lykens