The Preamble to the Constitution begins with these words, “We the people of the United States in order to form a more perfect union....” What does a “more perfect union” look like? Not everyone has the same vision of a “more perfect union.”
We are blessed in this nation with a history of voting rights gradually being extended to more and more people. In 1776, the only voters were white, male property owners. As the nation has grown, and continues to grow, into the “more perfect union” that our forefathers envisioned, the right to vote has been extended through amendments to the Constitution, first to people who didn’t own property, then to men of color, and finally to women. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 helped make it all a reality. It took far too long, but the “more perfect union” was generally developing.
However, there have always been other forces pushing to keep voting as a privilege for the few. After the Civil War, this elite group was former slaveholders who founded violent groups like the Ku Klux Klan to keep persons of color away from the polls. Later it was organizations of men who fought against extending the vote to women. It is always those who already have power who fight to keep it for themselves, instead of sharing it with others who live with them in this “More Perfect Union.” Today it is corrupt groups who lie about supposed fraud in last year’s election.
These MAGA-Trumpian lies about “election security” have pushed 19 states to pass laws that will make it more difficult to vote by limiting voting hours, closing polling places, eliminating most mail-in ballots, and accepting only very limited forms of identification. Currently the Pennsylvania Legislature is considering HB 1800, even though an almost identical bill was vetoed last year. If passed, HB 1800 will spend 100 million taxpayer dollars to reduce the number of people voting: it will limit the kinds of acceptable ID, shorten the registration period, and eliminate the drop boxes that so many of us used during the pandemic. Even though all the 2020 audits showed that our elections were highly secure. These restrictions will have the deepest effect on low-income working people, people without transportation and the elderly. This effort to make voting more difficult will move our nation toward becoming a “less perfect union” as many of our fellow citizens are disenfranchised.
In the past year, many states have spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars trying to find the imaginary fraudulent votes that elected Joe Biden. So far, these efforts have produced evidence of only about a dozen people who voted twice — most of them for the former president. There has been an especially strong effort to pass these restrictive laws in Georgia. Seriously? If the Democrats of Georgia had the ability to change votes, they would not have allowed the election of an extremist like Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Working even harder to produce a “less perfect union,” many state legislatures are trying to pass laws that would allow the state legislature to accept or ignore the vote of the people in a presidential election and choose their own electors to send to Washington to cast the Electoral College vote. The Electoral Count Act of 1887 allows states to decide who to send as a presidential elector. Therefore, state laws could be changed to allow the party already in power to send their own slate of presidential electors even if it contradicted the election outcome of their own people.
When people who have already been elected to office are allowed to decide whether or not to accept the votes of their own citizens, then freedom is damaged for everyone. The privileged few who already enjoy power will make sure they keep it, and the will of the majority will be ignored. This is not the “more perfect union” that the framers of the Constitution wanted.
As we work to build our “more perfect union,” we need to count the vote of every person. If we let that freedom be compromised, many other freedoms will surely follow.
Penn Garvin grew up in Lewisburg and has been involved with the Donald Heiter Community Center since moved back to the area in 1995.