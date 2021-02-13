Once again I find myself writing to congratulate and agree with a political opponent. Good for you, Mike Glazer (Letter to the Editor, Feb. 10), for your ability to smell the burning engine of our democracy, and for your willingness to think difficult thoughts in response! I, for one, would entertain all of his ideas. Mostly I find it hopeful that at least one of the enablers of the last 4 years of partisan engine revving is finally able to smell the smoke and think about ways to prevent future engine fires.
There is no such thing as a “perfect union.” Only a “more perfect union.” This is how we make positive progress in America, by admitting our mistakes and failures and working together to find a better way. Form a commission, Mike — I’ll serve on it as a member of the loyal opposition.
Trey Casimir,
Lewisburg