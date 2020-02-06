Think about these words: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.” For those who may not know or have forgotten these words, they are the Preamble to our United States Constitution. This document was drafted by our founding fathers to establish a means by which civilizations can govern themselves.
They understood and knew the weaknesses of man. They knew that a tyrannist government could be only one generation away. Has that generation arrived? Never in my lifetime have I seen our government show such a blatant disregard to our Constitution and the people they represent.
You can love or hate our president, but he doesn’t deserve the treatment he is receiving from Congress and the people do not deserve this irresponsible treatment either. Congress has spent over $40 million of our taxes on this impeachment debacle rather than working on solutions to the problems facing this nation.
The country is being divided by the hatred promoted by Congress and the mainstream media. What is going on in Washington clearly shows that we need term limits. No one should be in politics for 50 years or more like Pelosi. It certainly shows how one’s desire to gain power at all costs permeates corruption, dishonesty and disregard for the people they are supposed to represent.
Be careful of what is being said by Congress and the mainstream media. Reread the preamble and you will agree that our government has total disregard for our constitution and we the people. Those in government will not take the necessary steps to correct their deficiencies and corruption. Only we the people, united together, can make the necessary changes to fix our government. Unfortunately, it won’t happen overnight. The good news though is that there is a movement rapidly gaining support in this nation. It’s our Constitutional right, provided under Article V, known as a Convention of States. Join the movement and let’s regain control of our lives.
Clair Moyer lives in Lewisburg