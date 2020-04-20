Our Congressman Rep. Fred Keller has assured us that he will fight tooth and nail to keep socialism from taking over our country. Now mind you socialism is according to Webster: “(1) any of various economic and political theories advocating collective or governmental ownership and administration of the means of production and distribution of goods. (2) A system of society or group living in which there is no private property.”
I have checked. Not sure who among the Democrats are pushing for the seizure of private property (means of production), as I can find not one. Not Bernie Sanders, not even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not one, but Fred has raised the specter nonetheless. Fred loves capitalism. Webster defines capitalism as: “an economic system in which a society’s means of production are held by private individuals or organizations, not the government, and where products, prices and the distribution of goods are determined mainly by competition in a free market.”
Here is our current reality. The federal and state governments are injecting money secured by public debt into the markets by way of direct subsidies to corporations, small business, and directly to individuals. Fred should be apoplectic by now. This is not the capitalism he so loves. Neither is it socialism. Here is the truth. We live in a mixed economy, one in which the government has been a major player in the economic system since at least the New Deal and arguably earlier. Fred and by extension President Donald J. Trump, should drop the fear-mongering for in this recession, had we stuck to the capitalism playbook, we would be facing a depression right now.
The demand side of the economy has collapsed. If we are honest, the real debate ought to be how we use the government to take care of the general rather than corporate welfare. How we take care of the have-nots, the weakest among us, rather than the wealthy, should be our focus. In the preamble to the U.S. Constitution, our founders put forth the idea that the purpose of government was to “form a more perfect union” in order to “promote the general welfare.” Time for “we the people” to make this our lodestar.
Joseph R. Fischer,
Northumberland
LTC, US Army (retired)