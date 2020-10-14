We are being deluged with divisive political ads meant more to divide us than unite us. This past Sunday’s “60 Minutes” is a must see to learn the truth, real updates, and facts about where we are and where we are going with the COVID-19 disease. This comes from a number of top doctors and labs across the country, not the false and misleading claims made by the politicians and especially by the top Republicans.
Their claims are so far from reality and the truth. We are being duped! Do yourself a favor and watch that program.
You might also be interested in the second segment “The Lincoln Project,” especially if you are undecided about who to vote for. It’s intriguing.
H. Richard Hess,
Selinsgrove