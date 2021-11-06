I appreciated Mr. Fischer trying to make me understand what John Peeler’s column about immigration policy was about. It was doubly nice of him to explain to me why my ancestors came here from Poland, though it’s been passed down through our family for years. What would have been better though would have been some comprehension that I have no disregard for immigration, just the illegal immigration or trespassing that’s prevalent today.
We have been a nation of immigrants for most of our history and would not have won the Revolutionary War without Lafayette from France and Kosciusko from Poland and many others. We have previously been a nation of laws and those laws included legally entering this country and becoming a citizen and part of the American fabric. Not to be a ward of the taxpayer and get handouts that citizens can’t get.
What you need to remember is illegal immigration is criminal while legal immigration is the very core of our existence as a sovereign nation.
Harry Prentiss,
Sunbury