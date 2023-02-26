We Americans are very proud of our sports teams whether it’s football, baseball, basketball, or any of the other sports. However, I’m increasingly aware of another type of ball that doesn’t have a name, so I’m going to introduce the word “hateball.”
Hateball can be played individually or in teams by any number of people.
For example, the Southern Poverty Law Center identifies and monitors more than 700 hate groups in the United States which are dangerous to democracy. Some of the better-known hate groups are the Ku Klux Klan, the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, and many others that are based primarily on religious or antisemitic views or a combination of both. These groups all have one thing in common and that is hatred of someone and/or something.
The Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection where the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers attempted to take over the orderly transfer of power to negate Joe Biden as the newly elected president and instead keep Donald Trump as president is an example of hateball at the highest levels. It almost leveled our democracy and now serves as a warning that future elections might be targets for a similar uprising and attempted takeover.
However, I’m also concerned with a more subtle form of hateball that includes many Americans.
In my 75 years, this Old Codger can’t recall such an intense dislike of Democrats and Republicans just because of their party affiliation. I have heard the invented word “Demorats’ and the phrase” dumb-ass Repubs” far too often. I still have some Republican friends who I can argue/discuss certain topics with, but they are fewer than ever.
Equally important is what’s happening in the U.S. House and Senate. Are we going to keep Social Security and Medicare and if not, what replaces them? Are we going to continue helping Ukraine to ensure Russia doesn’t take over and continue its war march eastward into other countries or are we going to let their democracy die by ending our support? And let’s talk about our attitude toward climate change and our nation’s power grid.
These are topics that affect the entire world. Can’t we sit down and discuss the pros and cons of different ideas and come up with a plan that’s acceptable to both sides instead of playing hateball by noting the stupidity of “the other side’s” ideas?
My frustration lies with Congress being unwilling to sit down and discuss problems with the “other side.” Instead, it seems some are more in favor of election revenge by wanting to investigate “the Biden crime family” and the special concern with Hunter Biden’s laptop. And can’t we go back and find out other possible crimes by Bill and Hillary Clinton? Throw that hateball!
To me, it becomes a “carrot and stick” process where the kids get to go out for recess as soon as they work together to get the answer to the problem. At the Congressional level, it becomes “you have one week to come up with an answer that you can all agree on and then you can go home for the weekend. If not, work through the weekend until you agree.”
Yes, I know it seems like I’m playing hateball by comparing the Congress to a group of elementary school children, but really I’m playing “let’s work together and get some answers for the world and the American people!” Hopefully, at some point, we can all work together in search of the same thing.
That’s it for another week from this Old Codger. I hope we can all recycle our hateballs into something that’s more beneficial.
Bob Derr, the Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.