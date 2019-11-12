This week, as we continue to honor veterans, the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) is pointing to a “critical need” for U.S. military veterans who would consider serving once again — this time as mentors to fellow veterans.
Veteran mentors support and offer guidance to fellow veterans who are suffering from mental health issues such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and other issues that have resulted from their service to the country. Some of these veterans have committed criminal violations and are now working through treatment and rehabilitation programs under the supervision of 25 Pennsylvania Veterans Treatment Courts across the state, including court programs in Northumberland, Lycoming and Clinton counties.
That’s where the volunteer veteran mentors enter the picture.
“As Americans, we owe a debt of gratitude to our military veterans,” said Pennsylvania Supreme Court Justice Debra Todd.
“These rehabilitative courts help veterans by combining treatment and personal accountability, with the goal of breaking the cycle of addiction and criminal behavior.
“Veterans deeply value their military experience and share a bond with their fellow vets,” Justice Todd notes. “The mentor component builds upon this camaraderie; it is unique and it is one of the key ingredients to the success of our Veterans Courts.”
To highlight the contributions that volunteer veterans can make to these efforts, the AOPC has produced two videos in which participants, graduates, mentors and judges talk about the positive impacts that Veterans Treatment Courts have on the participants.
The videos — which are now posted and can be viewed under the “Video” section of The Daily Item’s website — note that Pennsylvania has the fourth-highest population of military veterans in the nation, nearly 800,000, and about 20 percent of the 2.7 million veterans who served in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from PTSD or major depression, yet only about half of those seek treatment.
Pennsylvania Veterans Treatment Courts assist veterans who have become involved with the justice system because of criminal violations.
They are intensely supervised throughout the course of the program while receiving guidance and support from fellow veterans who coach, guide and serve as role models for the participants. Volunteer veteran mentors may assist the participant to navigate through treatment, the court and Veterans Affairs system, but they do not assume the role of attorneys or treatment providers.
They are just there to provide a supportive and guiding hand.
More veterans’ hands are needed to continue building this supportive program. If you are a veteran and would like more information on how you can volunteer as a mentor, visit the website at: veterans.pacourts.us
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.