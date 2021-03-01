Regarding Julianna Cooper’s letter (Feb. 20), my ancestors fought and gave their lives for our freedom, including the freedom to vote.
Cooper states HR1 will reform the electoral process and she is correct. Therefore, I am urging you to contact your U.S. congressmen and senators and ask them to vote no on HR1. Put into place, it would give Washington, D.C., not the states, control over our elections. Naming a few things, HR1 would:
Seize the authority of states; Make it easier to commit fraud and promote chaos at the polls through same-day registration; Hurt voter turnout through 15 days of mandated early voting; Degrade the accuracy of registration lists requiring states to automatically register all individuals; would be a disaster waiting to happen for massive voter registration fraud by hackers and cybercriminals; Require states to count ballots cast by voters outside their assigned precincts; Require states to allow vote trafficking or “harvesting;” Prevent election officials from checking the eligibility and qualifications of voters and removing ineligible voters; Ban state voter ID laws and would violate the First Amendment
After the 2020 election fiasco where laws were ignored, and the secretary of state made changes at the midnight hour, do we want to give powers to those sitting in D.C.? I think not. Research HR1 and contact your legislator urging them for a no vote. Our election process needs to be revamped, but on a state level, not from the powers of D.C.; we do not want to be another California.
Irene Harris,
Middleburg
Member of National Federation of Republican Women
Election Integrity Committee