Although climate change demands our immediate actions, there is another concern that threatens civilization and that’s the threat of nuclear war. There are currently nine countries that have nuclear weapons: The United States, the United Kingdom, Russia, France, China, Pakistan, India, Israel and North Korea.
I recall, from my history courses concerning World War II, when the nuclear bomb dropped on Hiroshima it immediately killed 66,000 and injured 90,000. Today, the U.S. has a B83 gravity bomb that is 80 times stronger than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima. And today, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists, all the nuclear powers are increasing their nuclear arsenals in size, capability, or both.
This obviously raises the risk of nuclear war. In addition, the U.S. has 750 military bases spread across 80 counties, the United Kingdom has 145, Russia has 36, and China has five. In addition, the United States has about 5,400 nuclear weapons and 1,744 are deployed and ready to be delivered. Others are stored in air force bases, missile silos, and others are deployed in air bases in five European countries.
A positive move on the part of the world’s countries was the Nuclear Nonproliferation Pact (NPT) that was worked on in Geneva and went into effect in 1968 with the United States, United Kingdom, and the Soviet Union being the first signers followed by all the other nations. The treaty emphasized the reduction/elimination of nuclear stockpiles, preventing the creation of more nuclear weapons, nuclear weapon disarmament, and emphasizing the peaceful use of nuclear technology. India, Pakistan, and Israel refused to sign and both Russia and North Korea opted out at a more recent date.
China has a “no first use” policy regarding nuclear weapons, but China may consider expanding its nuclear arsenal if no diplomatic agreements can be agreed upon. This lack of agreement is partly based on the United States continuing to improve its first strike options and missile defenses.
In 2003, most of the world’s countries signed on to the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (called New Start). The treaty added more ‘nuclear guidelines’ but recently the Soviet Union opted out for unknown reasons.
An outlier regarding nuclear weapons is North Korea. It’s thought it may have enough nuclear material for 30 to 40 nuclear warheads, and it may already have 20-30 nuclear weapons.
In this Old Codger’s opinion, it’s only a matter of time before a world leader, most likely the one in North Korea, becomes angry with another country and fires a nuclear weapon in order to make a serious point. Unfortunately, a “serious point” by one nation could easily involve the other eight nuclear powers via nuclear responses. All that’s needed for an unhappy ending is for one Yosemite Sam-like leader promising to “blow ya’ all to smithereens!”
Hopefully most of the world’s nuclear powers would join together in an immediate diplomatic effort to save the planet from a probable slow death. If diplomacy fails, it’s a long goodbye for the planet.
On a more positive note, my Old Codger prediction is that the world will eventually see the benefit of working together rather than investing in nuclear wars that would decimate the planet in addition to killing millions of people and animals. And there are some people who believe that aliens will intervene to ensure we don’t engage in a world war that may affect other planets in our galaxy. However, if aliens are watching us and/or among us, I believe they think humans are some of the dumbest life forms in the universe precisely because we would choose to engage in a nuclear war that would decimate the whole planet and not just the eventual losers because we would all be losers. What intelligent life forms would allow that to happen?
I hope that never happens and I think there are many in the younger generation and in my generation who believe in the words of John Lennon’s ‘Imagine:’ “You may say I’m a dreamer, but I’m not the only one, I hope some day you’ll join us, and the world could live as one.”
This Old Codger thinks we have too many people worldwide who believe in the value of more money and more power for themselves and let those other suckers (others on the planet who don’t have much money or power) figure it out for themselves. There is a huge need in this world to join together and work for the benefit of all instead of bowing to the will of only the very rich few, but that’s a topic for another future column.
Bob Derr, The Old Codger, lives in Selinsgrove.