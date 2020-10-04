It is difficult to imagine the Supreme Court without Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Aug, 3, 1993 in a vote of 96-3. For more than a quarter-century, Justice Ginsburg advanced equality and fairness while reaffirming that the rights established in the Constitution belong to all Americans regardless of race, creed, gender, or sexual orientation.
In the decades prior to her Supreme Court appointment, Ginsburg served as a trailblazer in advancing the roles of women in the workplace and society. She founded the Women Rights Project, in conjunction with the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and a year later became its general counsel. She argued six gender discrimination cases before the Supreme Court. Her approach to combating inequality was prudent, choosing plaintiffs based on discriminatory statutes and building on the success of each judicial win. She is credited with expanding gender rights and equality throughout many areas of law.
Justice Ginsburg viewed reproductive rights as an essential component of women’s freedom. She firmly believed that women must be in control of their own bodies. She viewed legislative restrictions on abortion a form of discrimination and undue burden on women.
She also defended the constitutionality of the Affordable Care Act (ACA), ensuring tens of millions of Americans have access to quality health care. This issue is of imminent importance as the Supreme Court will be hearing the case brought by 18 Republican attorneys general, and backed by the Trump administration, to strike down the entire ACA. The suit specifically challenges the consumer protections established in the law that prohibits insurance companies from charging higher premiums and deductibles based on pre-existing conditions or health status. The outcome of this case, especially considering the president’s nominee, could result in the complete dismantling of our health care system, leaving more Americans without coverage during one of the deadliest pandemics of our time.
In only a few hours after the passing of Justice Ginsburg, Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced his intentions to advance her replacement. This despite his refusal to even meet with President Obama’s nominee in 2016 after the death of Justice Scalia and with nearly 11 months of Obama’s term still remaining. Trump tweeted he would put forward his nominee in just a few days.
Fellow Republican Senators didn’t take long to get in line behind their leaders. This includes Sen. Pat Toomey, who in March 2016, stated: “With the U.S. Supreme Court’s balance at stake, and with a presidential election fewer than eight months away, it is wise to give the American people a more direct voice in the selection and confirmation of the next justice.”
However, with just weeks ahead of a divisive election (and with millions of votes already cast across the nation), Toomey says he sees “no reason to delay filling” Justice Ginsburg’s seat.
It’s absolutely deplorable and inexcusable behavior. Republicans haven’t even attempted to hide their hypocrisy and duplicity. Unfortunately, such qualities no longer matter to men like McConnell and Toomey.
There’s no honor or sincerity left. They win at any cost, usually at the detriment to the Constitution and the American people.
Justice Ginsburg was appointed with a near-unanimous vote in 1993. Merrick Garland, President Obama’s nominee in 2016 was not even given the dignity of a hearing by the Senate Judicial Committee.
The Notorious RBG, as she became known in her octogenarian years, held on as long as she could and fought with fierce dignity against the cancer raging in her small frame. Her dying wish was that her replacement be chosen by the winner of the November election. A notion she felt was consistent with precedence and honored the tradition of this country.
But there is no honor when it comes to the morally bankrupt GOP. There is also no dissent. They act as one though their actions really are intended to please and benefit just one.
We have lost more than an amazing woman and pillar of justice. We have lost the very essence of our democratic system.
Justice Ginsburg once said, “real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” That first step is now. Register to vote, get out to vote, and make enduring change.
Penn Garvin grew up in Lewisburg and is a resident of the Mifflinburg area.