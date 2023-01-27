“Say it ain’t so, Joe,” is a phrase attributed to a reporter speaking to Shoeless Joe Jackson about Jackson’s admission that he cheated in the 1919 World Series. It was used as a way to hope that someone had not done a wrong. Now “Say it ain’t so, Joe” is directed at the President. It is meant to dissuade Joe Biden from running again.
In 1960, John Kennedy said in his inaugural address that the torch had passed to a new generation. He meant that old leaders should get out of the way and make room for younger people.
Now the shoe is on the other foot. It is the time for this president to proclaim the torch will be passed to a younger generation. Joe, bluntly put, you are too old for the rigors of another election run and the many demands of the office.
No matter what we do to put off aging, when we reach 80+ our minds and bodies are deteriorating. As the last president shows, it is difficult to relinquish the power and prestige that goes with the office. I know, Joe, your ego will not get in the way of doing the right thing. (And, by the way, age, and more, leaves out Donald Trump.)
So, Joe, say it isn’t so. Step back. Pass the torch to a new generation. Hopefully influential people will step up to convince Biden to do the right thing for our country and himself and step aside.
Jack Strausser,
Elysburg