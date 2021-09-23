The editorial page of a newspaper is supposed to be a space for rationally discussing specific points. The letter from U.S. Representative Fred Keller in The Daily Item (Sept. 12) is a political piece and not an opinion piece of writing. He slights the infrastructure bill, more government control, inflation, COVID mandates by government, slow veterans’ records production, inefficiency of government, the Biden administration, and Democrats.
So, my specific point is that Rep. Keller’s letter should not have been printed on the editorial page. Thus, I blame Rep. Keller for attempting to use our newspaper as a political stump speech and The Daily Item for its inability to convince Rep. Keller that his words are not appropriate for the editorial page of a newspaper.
Unfortunately, this is just another example of political speech trumping rational discussion.
Richard Orwig,
Selinsgrove