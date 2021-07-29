Our economy is recovering from a wrenching experience, and it’s time to scrutinize this pandemic year for lessons to learn and mistakes to avoid.
At the top of my list is the crucial nature of resilience. Why did some people thrive in pandemic conditions while others verged on disaster?
Economists and sociologists will examine that question for decades, but the lesson we can apply right now is the importance of career readiness. Young people who are career-ready when they graduate from high school have a sound foundation on which to build their lives. They can pursue training, take jobs, join the military, or enroll in college. They have goals in sight, and even if their paths take unexpected turns, they will always have the capabilities to adapt and thrive.
Education is the key, but it’s time to reevaluate the idea of learning. Children can learn about career choices when they’re still in elementary school. Adults can learn academic basics long after they’ve left high school.
With that mindset, we see that “lifelong learning” isn’t just a reflection of adults’ pursuit of knowledge but really does start early in life.
The pandemic revealed major cracks in our workforce development system, and employers now are crying out for a strong pool of potential workers.
Such human infrastructure doesn’t appear overnight. Career training efforts such as those at SUN Area Technical Institute concentrate on the middle and high school years, trying to capture the enthusiasms and talents of youth before they graduate from high school. However, those young people do best when they come to us with a firm footing in social, physical, and academic wellness.
That’s where the value of investments in early childhood education becomes clear. As decades of research shows, the brains of children ages birth to 5 are building the hardwiring they will need for a lifetime of functioning.
Those who experience high-quality early learning are likelier to succeed socially, have better impulse control, and build the foundation for the critical thinking and collaborative skills that employers demand in the 21st century economy.
They are also, of course, academically ready for kindergarten. They are likelier to succeed in school and graduate from high school on time, ready for whatever comes next.
In those school years, it’s our job to open up their minds to the career possibilities in their futures. If they have come from high-quality early childhood education, they are more likely to engage in opportunities and less likely to fall prey to criminal behavior and substance abuse.
The Central Pennsylvania Career Pathways Partnership is laser focused on that imperative.
Our collaborative has a mission of identifying career interests for all students in Snyder, Union, and Northumberland counties by 2023 and help them become career-savvy, financially literate, and civic-minded. Wherever they take their lives, we are trying to prepare them to find opportunity in hardship and, when economic downturns come their way, have the built-in resilience to remain self-sufficient.
We are building the workforce of tomorrow, able to lift our state and nation to new levels of competitiveness and innovation. Taking up that challenge after our youth graduate from high school is too late.
It begins with substantial investments in quality early childhood education, to equip a new generation with the tools needed for successful careers and happy lives.
Jennifer Hain member of The Early Learning Investment Committee of the Susquehanna River Region.