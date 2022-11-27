Wow, we’re witnessing a historic first in this country: A person running for U.S. president of our country while at the same time being investigated for both spying and treason (legally, sedition) against said country. What would our Founding Fathers say?
Such is the case with former President Donald Trump’s presidential bid announcement.
Of course, Trump’s short-term goal with his announcement is to distract attention away from his ongoing criminal investigations. In addition, the timing of his announcement, right after the midterm elections and at least one year earlier than typical announcements, was intended to take advantage of the Department of Justice’s (DOJ’s) rule not to indict, much less arrest, presidential candidates, to avoid their actions being perceived as political.
So, given the DOJ is expected soon to issue indictments against Trump, it appears Trump’s announcement was intended to “beat the DOJ to the punch,” ie, announce his candidacy before the FBI arrests him.
No doubt, Trump will do his best to distract the public from his criminal investigations. And no doubt, it will work for his remaining base supporters who still believe Trump can do no wrong.
As for everyone else, they will, no doubt, stay focused on the two DOJ investigations, given how serious they are.
So what are these two DOJ investigations?
The first investigation involves spying. As we’ve learned, Trump was caught “red handed” with government documents containing military secrets, such as the identities of our spies and details of our spying techniques. As a result, the CIA is now conducting a review to determine which of our spies might be at risk of being outed should these documents end up in the hands of our adversaries.
Having government documents containing military secrets is a violation of the Espionage Act, referred to as the spying act. Section 18USC§793(a) of this Act states it is a federal crime to “obtain information respecting the national defense with reason to believe the information is to be used to the injury of the United States.”
In other words, it’s against the law for a private citizen, such as Trump, to have in his/her procession documents describing our national security.
This is the same law used to indict other private citizens for spying, such as Julius and Ethyl Rosenberg who were convicted in 1951 of selling military secrets to Russia (they were executed), Jonathan Pollard who was convicted in 1987 of selling military secrets to Israel (he served 30 years in prison), and most recently, Edward Snowden who is currently in exile in Russia.
The second investigation involves treason, or what would normally be called treason except that in this country the legal definition of this crime, as specified in our Constitution, requires us to be at war (think Benedict Arnold). So, since we’re not, the term being used to describe the same crime, sans war, is “sedition.”
In Trump’s case, he is being investigated to determine if he had prior knowledge of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol. If he did, this would be a violation of the Seditious Conspiracy Act. Section 18USC§2384 of this Act states it is illegal to “conspire to delay [the government’s] laws by force.”
This is the same law used to arrest 17 members of the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, two white supremacist militia groups loyal to Trump, for their involvement in the Capitol assault.
Of course, this is all legalese. As a nation founded on Judeo-Christian values of right and wrong, we’re supposed to answer to a higher authority than the U.S. criminal code.
Given this, one must ask some moral questions about Trump’s behavior, such as:
What was his intent with taking government documents containing military secrets?
Why did Trump not call off the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault during the 3 hours he watched it on Fox News?
Perhaps, more importantly, why does anyone claiming to be a patriot still support Trump?
Peter Engstrom lives in Danville.