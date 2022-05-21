Wasn’t it great to see a fantastic slate of Republican candidates in this year’s primary? We got to brag about our future governor, a veteran 30-year military career, who will secure our elections. We were able to find confidence in our small business-owning candidates, of which there were three on your ballot. And, of course, we had a celebrated surgeon, America’s well-known doctor Dr. Oz, leading the conversation online and on the airwaves.
These great candidates put on a race all of us should be proud of. Pennsylvania won on Tuesday. Republicans won on Tuesday.
Did everyone see the quote from Lou Barletta? “I look forward to having President Trump’s endorsement Wednesday morning,” he said. What a class act, a great example for all Republicans rising through the ranks of Pennsylvania politics. Lou Barletta, we salute you, and we hope this is not the last we have seen from our Hazleton Hero. All of the candidates have bright futures ahead of them.
On the other side of the ballot it was a disaster. Once again Pennsylvania’s Democratic candidates showed why they struggle for relevance even while they control the governor’s office. For the senate, the Democrats had no other choice but to vote for their top candidate. John Fetterman was having surgery while the Democrat voters of Pennsylvania covered their eyes and checked the box pretending that everything was OK. Additionally, the woke voters of Pennsylvania wanted to push their gay culture warrior, Brian Sims, to the top, and once again, wokeness failed to gain a foothold amongst Pennsylvania’s independent-minded voters.
Pennsylvania Republicans cannot rely on the Democrats to screw up the general election this November. The Democratic National Committee will swoop down on Pennsylvania this summer and fall to put on a formidable campaign and try to cling to power in Pennsylvania. Republican candidates must take note the way to victory in November is much different than May’s primary.
Candidates must keep the pressure on election security and Second Amendment freedoms, but our winning issue against Democrats who are preoccupied with wokeness is to talk about the economy, job creation, taxes, and the gas prices that affect us all. Republicans must win on the issues that Democrats have proven themselves to lose on. Democrats have failed on jobs, Gov. Tom Wolf has failed on taxes, and Biden has failed on gas prices.
I look forward to seeing Republicans take the gloves off this summer. It is time to show the country that we can come together. The stakes are too high. We need Doug Mastriano, our gladiator governor, to win in November. We need Dr. Oz, our conservative combatant, to win in the senate race. We are in a war with the Democrats in Pennsylvania. The Democrats should know we will fight for our values every day.
Make Pennsylvania red again!
Joe Moralez is an executive board member of the Northumberland County Republican Committee.