A profound commitment to human equality.

This weekend the traditional pomp and circumstance of Independence Day return. The vision that John Adams painted almost two and a half centuries ago should be back to as close to normal as anything we have seen in a long time.
To many, this July 4 feels like a different kind of independence day, where we can celebrate our independence from 16 months of mitigation, masks, restrictions and cancellations.
Today, as we gather to celebrate, we recall John Adams’ words and how accurate they actually are when it comes to how we recognize the nation’s birthday.
“It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews (shows), Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more,” he wrote.
What is easy to forget are the sentences that followed that celebratory prophecy. The work was far from done. The signing of the Declaration of Independence in Philadelphia in 1776 was a year after the first shots of the revolution were fired at Lexington and Concord.
It would be another five years before the British surrender in Yorktown effectively ended the revolution.
Adams and others knew the struggle was just beginning.
“You will think me transported with Enthusiasm but I am not,” Adams followed up his directions for honoring the holiday. “I am well aware of the Toil and Blood and Treasure, that it will cost Us to maintain this Declaration, and support and defend these States. Yet through all the Gloom I can see the Rays of ravishing Light and Glory. I can see that the End is more than worth all the Means.”
The men that won this nation’s independence on the battlefield, and those who created a new nation from the ground up, need to be listened to right now. In too many instances, too many people have moved away from the ideals that led the nation’s birth.
The ideals written into the Declaration of Independence by Thomas Jefferson seem to be forgotten by some. Even today, one of the most basic tenets of the document — “All men are created equal” — remains elusive for some, even though we “are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
“Even today, this inspirational language expresses a profound commitment to human equality,” the Independence Hall Association of Philadelphia wrote.
A profound commitment to human equality.
Where is that today? Where is the commitment to respect someone’s opinion even if you disagree with it? Where is the commitment to lift up a nation rather than try to tear it down? Where is the commitment to be united?
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.