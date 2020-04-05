President Trump’s approach to immigration bluntly seeks to exclude people who are nonwhite and poor. Witness the chaotic, brutal separation of children from parents, followed by the loss of their parents’ identities so they can never be reunited. Witness the flat refusal to admit those seeking asylum, even though they have a right to a hearing under international law. And witness the absurdity of returning Central American refugees to neighboring countries, the supposedly “safe third countries” that in fact pose the same hazards as their home countries. Indeed, the United States bears a lot of responsibility for the deplorable conditions in these countries.
This administration also wants to deport people who have Green Cards, if they have ever or might in the future need to become “public charges,” that is take advantage of programs like Food Stamps, public housing, or Head Start, even though they pay the same taxes as a citizen.
Trump’s approach to immigrants is racist, callous and sadistic. It is unworthy of our ideals as a nation of immigrants.
Any country has a right to regulate immigration. That’s the principle. But our laws are not always consistent. For example, if you come from Cuba by boat and set foot on U.S. soil, you have a right to stay. If you arrive the same way from Haiti, they’ll send you back.
In Congress, we have a partisan impasse on immigration: Republicans want to “stem the tide” of immigrants coming from Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean (except for the blessed Cubans); Democrats focus on the “Dreamers” who were brought here illegally as children, who have no memory of their home countries, who often do not speak the language, and who have made successful lives here in the United States. Why not give the Dreamers a pathway to citizenship?
Important sectors of the economy have come to depend on immigrants who will do jobs that simply cannot be filled at any wage by non-immigrants. In California’s Central Valley, for example, the source of much of our fruits and vegetables, farmers say that, with their workers being deported, they cannot find enough workers to plant and harvest their crops.
We can do better.
A progressive immigration policy starts with the premise that America is strengthened, not weakened by immigration. Every wave of immigrants in our history began by confronting nativist discrimination, fear and hatred; each has, in the end, contributed its genius.
Taking three steps would mark movement toward a progressive immigration policy.
First, end Trump’s inhumane and illegal asylum policy. Everyone who comes to this country seeking asylum from danger in their home country should be provisionally admitted and allowed to reside anywhere in the country, pending a hearing. According to the government’s own statistics, asylum seekers released from detention to pursue their own claims show up at their hearing at a rate of over 98%. Petitioners should have the right to counsel. A realistic perspective on the conditions actually prevailing in the home country must be part of the evidence. Persons denied asylum should be permitted to appeal through the federal court system, up to the Supreme Court. Those admitted to asylum should be eligible for citizenship on the same basis as regular immigrants. The battle against the coronavirus should not be an excuse for excluding asylum-seekers from Central America: It is, after all, a global pandemic, and the incidence of the disease is actually lower there than it is here.
Second, regular immigration should be systematically tied to known employment opportunities that correspond to the qualifications of the immigrants. Once they are legal residents, immigrants should have access to public services such as food stamps, public housing assistance, or unemployment compensation. Many past immigrants have gone through some hard times before managing to establish themselves successfully. We should facilitate that process.
Third, we should welcome those who wish to study in our schools and universities, and should allow those who complete their studies successfully to establish legal residency and eligibility for citizenship. We should welcome their talents.
With actions such as these, we will finally honor Emma Lazarus’ immortal line: “I lift my lamp beside the golden door.”
John Peeler is a retired professor of political science at Bucknell. He lives in Lewisburg. He wrote this piece for Susquehanna Valley Progress.