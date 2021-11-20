It is with dismay that I read that our Congressional Representative Fred Keller is seeking to undermine essential public health initiatives aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID. He has introduced legislation to nullify President Biden’s executive order requiring companies of a certain size to require vaccinations or regular testing.
This is extreme folly.
In doing this, he, and his Republican colleagues in Congress, are continuing to politicize our COVID response in ways that will ensure that the pandemic drags on, and that many more people will be hospitalized and possibly die. Whether they choose to acknowledge this or not, the delta variant of Sars-CoV-2 is extremely contagious and is the reason why cases and hospitalizations are once again on the increase worldwide.
Cases in Snyder County are up 40% over the past 14 days and only 43% of the population is fully vaccinated. As we head into colder weather and the holiday season, this is absolutely a recipe for disaster. Local physicians are already reporting a huge spike in infections.
David S. Richard, Ph.D.
Professor of Biology
Susquehanna University
COVID Coordinator