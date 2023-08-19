It was so refreshing to read the letter to the editor on Aug. 10 by Gary Poole! Gary’s letter was in response to a previous letter about trout fishing.
It is inspiring and uplifting to hear from a wise person who respects and values other forms of life on our planet and the future of fish and fishing.
This aspect of caring about life is paramount to our successful efforts to become more sustainable ecologically.
It strengthens the realization that we enjoy an interrelationship with all life. It is also indicative of true sportsmanship. Now, if we could only bring this thinking back into our politics! Thank you Gary for being who you are.
Sharon Jeffers,
Mifflinburg