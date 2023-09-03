The faces and names tell stories. Tragic stories in many instances. Mothers remember their children, frozen in time.
The overwhelming emotions at the State Capitol on Thursday during International Overdose Awareness Day were evident everywhere. Hundreds of photos of those who lost their personal battle with addiction each have individual stories. They put names and faces to the statistics we hear all the time.
Just last year, 5,200 Pennsylvanians died from a drug overdose, 109,000 across the nation.
That’s 5,200 mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, neighbors, co-workers and friends.
Five thousand two hundred. About the population of Selinsgrove.
Gone.
Listen to their stories, and what those they left behind tell us about them and their battles. One mother talked of her sons, one dead of an overdose, the other in jail after struggling with addiction.
“Some days I feel like I lost two of them because of him being away,” Diana Smeltzer, of York, said at the Capitol. “The sad thing is, sometimes I think it’s so much better when he’s inside because he’s not doing anything in that situation.”
Slowly scanning through the images lined along the Capitol steps, Paul Kelcourse issued a statement that likely represented everyone there who has a hole caused by addiction:
“It’s awful. It’s frightening. Oh my God, this breaks my heart just looking at this; all these kids. Every addict is someone’s child, someone’s mother, someone’s sister,” Kelcourse said. “It’s a nightmare living as an addict, and for us living with them. You know what? I would take her back right now, even addicted, just like that.”
Last week’s overdose awareness event was put on by Team Sharing Inc., a support network of parents and loved ones of overdose victims. Anyone seeking treatment for substance use disorder is encouraged to call 1-800-662-HELP (4357), Pennsylvania’s hotline for support services. Additional resources including links to a live chat for support are available at www.ddap.pa.gov/Pages/Find-Treatment.aspx.
Help is available and seeking that aid does not signal weakness. It is a recognition that overcoming addiction isn’t something that should be, or can be, handled alone. Support is there and loved ones want to help so they don’t have to see more pictures become part of a frightening statistic.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.