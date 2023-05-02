Criminal charges filed last week against a Valley elementary school teacher for failing to report suspected abuse should serve as a reminder to all mandatory reporters that they are on the front lines of protecting students.
A Milton elementary teacher was charged with failure to report potential abuse and suspected presence of drugs in the home of a student. According to the state’s Department of Human Services, “Mandated reporters are required to make a report of suspected child abuse if they have reasonable cause to suspect that a child is a victim of child abuse under circumstances that include: Contact with the child in the course of employment, occupation, and practice of a profession or through a regularly scheduled program, activity or service; A person makes a specific disclosure to the mandated reporter that an identifiable child is the victim of child abuse; or an individual 14 years of age or older makes a specific disclosure to the mandated reporter that the individual has committed child abuse.”
In the Milton case, police allege, the teacher was told by a student’s grandfather about potential abuse in the home. The educator, police said, waited nearly three weeks from the initial reports before filing a report of her own.
The list of required mandatory reporters in Pennsylvania is extensive. It was expanded in the wake of the Jerry Sandusky abuse scandal more than a decade ago and includes health care providers, school employees, child care service employees, clergy, law enforcement personnel, emergency medical service providers, attorneys, and foster parents.
According to the state DHS’s Child Protective Services’ most recent annual report, of the 39,198 child abuse reports filed in 2021, 31,963 — more than 81 percent — were initially reported by mandated reporters. Of those roughly 32,000 reports, more than a quarter of them came from school employees, a higher percentage than came from social service agencies.
In the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a concern that not having children in schools could potentially put some children in danger due to physical abuse at home. There can often be a level of trust among students and teachers that doesn’t exist with other mandatory reporters. Teachers can also gauge any changes in a student — physical or otherwise — they see.
All mandatory reporters have a duty to report suspected abuse for expert review on what the next step should look like. Not saying anything can’t be the first choice.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor William Bowman.