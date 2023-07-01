Hats off to the Union County Commissioners for seeking $2.7 million from PennDOT plus the county is using an additional $500,000 from the American Rescue Plan Funds to repair bridges in Union County. However I read nothing about the $5 registration fee the Union County residents already pay for vehicle registration which includes cars, trucks, trailers, campers, boat trailers, motorcycles, any vehicle that requires a license is subjected to that tax (which I strongly question its legality — just my opinion).
That money is for bridge repairs in the county so we were told. Will this eliminate that tax we now pay for bridge repairs? A response from any of the commissioners, Jeff Reber, Preston Boop, or Stacy Richards would be appreciated. Hopefully one of them will see this and respond to their voting constituents.
Barry Starks,
New Columbia