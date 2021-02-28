On Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, the number of COVID-19 deaths in the United States hit 500,000. Half a million of our fellow Americans have died in this pandemic. It has touched the life of every town, every religious congregation, every school, every family. People who say, “I don’t know anybody who’s had it” are just not paying attention to their neighbors. With only about 5% of the world population, the United States has suffered 29% of the world’s COVID deaths. None of us can be proud of a national record like that.
Of course, it is easy to cast blame, and there is plenty of blame to throw around. Former President Trump knew the severity of this disease early on, but chose to continually lie about it in order to keep businesses open and the economy flowing. Local officials, including the sheriffs of counties here in the Susquehanna Valley, publicly declared that instead of trying to enforce Pennsylvania’s emergency measures they would openly defy them. Stores put up signs telling people that “You must wear a mask to enter,” but then did not even require their own employees to wear masks. Hundreds of people died in nursing homes even after family visits were suspended because staff brought the disease into the close quarters with its vulnerable population. Yes, it is easy to cast the blame for the deaths of half a million of our sisters and brothers.
But let’s not spend all our energy pointing the finger at someone else. Every one of us has to take responsibility for ourselves, our families and our neighbors. Right now, the rate of new cases is slowing down. Fewer people are dying every day. But there are still new cases, and there will still be many more deaths, and the rate of new cases could easily start to climb again if we drop the precautions. But there is a deeper, more systemic problem.
How is it possible that the world’s wealthiest country, a country with the potential for the best medical care in the world, has the worst record internationally in handling the COVID-19 pandemic, and the highest percentage of deaths? The problem is not the quality or hard work of doctors, nurses or hospitals. The problem is the lack of a comprehensive system that meets the needs of all Americans. The United States needs a national single-payer health system.
Many times I’ve heard people say things like, “The pandemic shows that we are all in the same boat.” Nonsense! We may all be in the same storm, but we are not all in the same boat! Some of us are in luxury yachts and some of us are clinging on to a few boards. Some people have good health care insurance as part of their jobs — most Americans don’t enjoy that luxury. Some people live a convenient distance from a really good hospital — others live many miles from even the most basic emergency room to say nothing of the advanced respiratory care that COVID patients need, and have trouble even being able to afford that care.
Fifteen other countries have a longer life expectancy than we have here. Eighteen other countries have lower rates of infant mortality. The United States is the only developed country in the world to regard health care as a private commodity to be bought and sold, instead of viewing it as a basic need for all people. But proper health care for all citizens is an important part of building a strong and stable economy and society. The pandemic has shown us that our national economy cannot compete on a global basis with economic systems that provide health care for their workers.
As the per patient cost of private health care insurance has soared over the past few years, the per patient cost for Medicare has actually gone down a little. A national health care plan will save money for American workers and American businesses. It will also make us a stronger, healthier nation, able to work around the world for the betterment of all.
Doug Orbaker is a retired Presbyterian minister. He lives in Mifflinburg.