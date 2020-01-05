In the wake of Christmas and Hanukkah, it is discouraging and disappointing that discussions even need to occur about how to make our houses of worship safe.
It is where the nation, the world for that matter, is right now, though.
Since 2010, there have been more than two dozen attacks on worshippers around the globe, according to the Associated Press. Those attacks include:
n In 2010, 58 were killed in an attack on Our Lady of Salvation Catholic Church in Baghdad.
n In 2015, suicide bombers attacked a pair of mosques in Yemen, killing 137 people.
n In 2017, 26-year-old Devin Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people and wounding about 20 others.
n Also in 2017, militants killed 311 worshippers in a mosque attack in Egypt.
n In 2018, 11 people were killed in a shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation synagogue in Pittsburgh.
n In 2019, 51 people were killed and another 49 were injured in an attack at mosques in New Zealand.
n And in just the last two weeks, attacks during a Hanukkah celebration in New York City and another shooting in a Texas church.
There are no true answers to how or why any of these happened, at least not sensible reasons. No one can truly know what leads to these moments. We do know they are frightening due to their randomness, but also because what were sanctuaries for centuries are no longer safe for too many around the globe.
“What is going on nowadays,” said Sobhi Ammar, president of the Sunbury Islamic Center, “shows that we lost touch with our religious values, regardless of our religion. How could we cause harm to people inside the house of God, while all they are doing there is asking their God for forgiveness and performing religious activities?”
It has forced people of all religious beliefs, of all creeds and colors, to think about their safety.
It is a sad commentary on who we are as a people when we no longer feel safe in a concert, a movie theater, a house of worship or even a first-grade classroom.
This isn’t meant to be a lecture about guns.
It’s a lecture about humanity, or the lack thereof, in our world today.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.