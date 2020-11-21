Belinda Albright isn’t the most well-known public official in Northumberland County and it sounds like that is the way she prefers it. But make no mistake, as she finished her last days of a decade-long run as the head of the county’s Veterans Affairs Office, she is as important as anyone.
Albright retired Friday as the Veteran’s Affairs director after nearly 11 years on the job. Like the veterans she cared for over the years, it was never about what Albright put into the job, only what her constituents got out of it.
“I don’t want the pat on the back, I’m just happy knowing veterans are taken care of,” said Albright.
She called it a privilege and an honor to watch out for the county’s 8,500 veterans during her tenure.
Finding a way to get veterans the help they need is a critical role, not just here but everywhere in America. Too often when our soldiers return home, they are forgotten. They deserve more from us, all of us.
Albright has been there to fill in the gaps. Whether it be a ride to a doctor’s appointment, help with unforeseen financial issues or simply being a sounding board for frustrated heroes just seeking answers, Albright deserves a well-earned salute.
While modest about her role, Albright admits she is proud of the emergency veterans fund — working with Central Susquehanna Opportunities out of Shamokin — a rainy day fund for vets who need help with everything from rent to utilities. Bringing in $3.7 million into the county’s VA funds is another proud accomplishment, she said.
Not to be lost amid all that financial help is the monthly Military Share food bank she established. Partnering with the Central PA Food Bank, the Northumberland American Legion Post 44, more than 200 county families receive food the fourth Friday of each month through the program. In this current climate, it is likely welcome relief for a lot of families.
Like many who serve in these types of roles, Albright prefers to work anonymously, not taking credit. In her mind, she’s simply fulfilling her duty.
For a decade, she has done that admirably, while serving Northumberland County’s veterans with distinction, compassion and an effectiveness that have helped our hero neighbors.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Managing Editor Bill Bowman.