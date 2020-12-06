I’m going to tell you a sheep story, and if you voters don’t get this, America is in deep trouble.
A flock of sheep lived on top of a mesa, with a cliff on one edge. For many years, their leaders took turns leading them around to graze, sometimes to good pasture, sometimes not so good. But no leader ever suggested the unthinkable — that they leap off the cliff to get to the tantalizing green pastures below. But one year, an especially charismatic sheep leader said, “Look, we need to jump down to that pasture below. These pastures are in bad shape.”
Many of the sheep, being very dumb, wandered over to the edge to gaze down and consider their master’s words. The leaders were smart, and knew this was folly. But those on the side of their charismatic leader feared his popularity. So they nodded their heads vigorously in agreement. The giant flock, seeing their leaders seem to agree with the charismatic leader, thought, “He must be right — his pals agree with him.” So they pushed en masse toward the edge to gaze at the pastures below, and they nudged their leaders over the edge. Sadly, the leaders were chained to the dumb sheep, so when they fell, their followers fell with them, to their deaths.
I just described the peril we are in. The cliff represents the belief that we should throw away a legitimate election because a charismatic leader told us so.
The nodding sheep leaders represent cowardly Republicans who want to get re-elected and are willing to play Russian roulette with our democracy. And the mass of sheep who are willing to listen to them represent you, voter, who have the power to push your representatives off the cliff because they fear you. Make no mistake — throwing out a legitimate election is jumping off a cliff (or being pulled off). If that happens, YOU will have taken the power of the people — voting — and flushed it down the toilet. What will ensue is hell on earth — greedy and wicked leaders doing exactly what they want oppressing you, because you threw away the power of “We the People.”
Richard Hughes,
Hartleton