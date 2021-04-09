Before retirement I worked for a couple of U.S. Congressmen. Part of my job was as a liaison. I assisted our constituents on the real day-to-day matters that affected them personally in dealing with the federal bureaucracy. This was gratifying. The exciting part of my job was being yelled at by other constituents. One of the repeated themes of these verbal bombardments was “compromise.”
Being that the two guys I worked for were Republican, the overwhelming number of the yellers’ views were politically opposite. They questioned why my boss wouldn’t compromise on the issue of the day. I know from speaking with Democrat colleagues that the GOPers in their Democrat districts asked, demanded, the same of their bosses. Many of these callers saw compromise as our views acquiescing to their views. This is surrender.
Compromise is where both sides lose a bit and limp away with some dignity to find a new battlefield. This brings me to my suggestion of a simple compromise. Angered conservatives can’t grasp liberals’ insistence on universal voting. They scratch their unwashed heads at liberal arguments saying that voter ID cards and proof of citizenship is discriminatory. Liberals scratch their grey ponytailed heads at conservatives’ abhorrence of universal gun registration as abandoning the Second Amendment.
Perhaps a simple compromise will cure this… Liberals might agree to universal voter ID and in turn conservatives would agree to universal gun registration. I am sure this idea will anger both sides. I guess I haven’t lost my political mojo.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg