A total of 35,750 voters in our region are eligible to go to the polls today to decide a special election.
The election to fill a vacancy in the 85th District of the state House of Representatives comes at an odd time — on the first day of school in the Midd-West School District and the day before classes begin in the Selinsgrove, Lewisburg and Mifflinburg school districts.
Although things may be a bit hectic for many families this week, this election is just as important as any other election day for those who live in most of the municipalities that make up Union and Snyder counties.
Voters will decide today if Republican David Rowe, Democrat Jennifer Rager-Kay or Republican write-in candidate Clair Moyer will fill the state House seat through the end of next year.
The vacancy was created in May when former 85th District Rep. Fred Keller was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.
Rowe owns Crossfit Lewisburg. He started the business and said it is thriving. He was appointed to the East Buffalo Township Supervisors in March 2018 to fill an unexpired term and resigned from that position after announcing his candidacy for the 85th District House seat.
Rager-Kay is a physician, specializing in ear, nose and throat medicine at the UPMC Susquehanna in Sunbury. She said her 6-year-old son inspired her to seek election with a goal of making the area a better place.
Moyer, a native of Lewisburg, served three tours in the Vietnam War and later developed a career in banking. He has served as an umpire for a PONY baseball league and is now a part-time school bus driver.
The person who is elected today will serve Snyder County, with the exception of the townships of Chapman, Monroe, Union and Washington, and the boroughs of Freeburg and Shamokin Dam, which are all in the 108th District, and Union County, with the exception of Gregg and White Deer townships, which are in the 84th District.
Today’s special election will be held in 22 voting districts in Union County and 18 voting districts in Snyder County. The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. and unofficial tallies will be available later tonight.
As always, we encourage all who are eligible to exercise their right to vote.
All voters — in every county — can mark their calendars for the municipal election on Nov. 5, when local county, municipal and school board candidates will be elected.
The last day to register to vote in the Nov. 5 municipal election is Oct. 7. Citizens can register to vote at their county election offices or online at votespa.com.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher and top newsroom executives. Today’s was written by Digital Editor Dave Hilliard.