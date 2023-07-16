On Thursday, June 15, 2023, an interesting story was reported on the radio: The U.S. Supreme Court had decided to uphold a 1978 law which said that children of Indigenous, Native American tribes could not be adopted away from the tribe until all avenues of support within the tribe had been exhausted. We all know that we have a history of taking Native American children away from their parents and sending them to boarding schools where they were forbidden to speak their mother tongues and were “educated” to be good Americans.
That same day, in an interesting juxtaposition, the Wellsboro Gazette ran an article with the headline, “County adopts Immigrant Sanctuary Policy Statement.” It read in part, “While we are deeply committed to serving and protecting every person in our county with compassion and generosity, we are not a sanctuary county and do not support a policy of encouraging people to ignore the laws on immigration or anything else.” It said that Tioga County law enforcement would cooperate with a federal government agency well known for such harmful acts as separating children from their parents, and deporting people to places which are not safe for them to live.
I was glad to have this cleared up, because now it is public knowledge that the official stance of Tioga County does not follow the teachings of Christ Jesus. We are told in Matthew 25:35 (ESV), “For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me.” Google found more than 10 quotes from the Bible instructing us to “welcome the stranger.”
The issues around immigration are so complex, and for all the alarm that one of our political parties has raised over the last 15 years, multiple attempts to fix those issues have gotten nowhere in Congress because that party gets more votes by rattling about the problem than they would by fixing it. When I brought up a particular local issue during the latest political campaign, a candidate on the local Republican ballot told me, “Well if you don’t like it, you can always move!” I was so surprised to hear a Republican support immigration! Because that is exactly the dilemma faced by most of the people trying to cross the border.
I have often wondered what are the root causes of immigration, for someone to pack up and flee to a country that does not welcome them? How bad would things have to get for you to walk 2,000 miles with your kids in tow to seek sanctuary in another country? Native Americans are familiar with this dilemma. After all, they were here first. They have walked all over this continent, and the story of the forced march called The Trail of Tears is but one example. The juxtaposition, on the same day, of the story concerning Native Americans and the statement in the local newspaper on Sanctuary got me wondering how the Native Americans had viewed the influx of foreigners to their own lands two centuries ago. Did they feel the same way as people who oppose immigration feel now?
The statement of the county commissioners also states, “We are a kind, welcoming, responsible and safe community.” The phrase, “speaking with a forked tongue” also popped to mind that day. To reclaim our integrity, we need to stop speaking with forked tongues. How we talk and treat each other, as well as those strangers who cross our paths, has huge implications for our well-being as a nation and a people. Love and care are two things which we cannot hoard for ourselves, they only grow when we give them away. Our nation became great when we acted from those values.
When we act in ways which reduce love and care, we erode our moral authority, our soul, and that erosion becomes palpable. When we lose our soul, then we cannot claim to be a great nation. Christ Jesus gave us such a simple formula for knowing what to do: “What you do to the least of these, you do to Me.”
Caleb Williams lives on a farm in rural Wellsboro with his wife and Pomeranian dog. He has been a farmstead cheesemaker, a social worker at Camphill Village in Copake, N.Y., and is now a professional portrait photographer.