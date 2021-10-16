Full disclosure: I have been a Republican since adulthood. I admired the party’s commitment to the Constitution, free enterprise, and defense. I also admired the party’s integrity, though Richard Nixon proved a notable exception. But, as Ronald Reagan said about switching his allegiance from the Democratic party, “I didn’t leave my party; it left me.”
Today’s Republican party has been radicalized and has lost its legitimacy. It supported, and still supports, the assent to power of Donald Trump. He and his fellow conspirators, represent a clear and present danger to our rights as citizens. This is a Sword of Damocles hanging over our Republic.
But how did Trump come to seize control of the Republican Party? What was the weapon he used to beat the Republicans into submission and win office? Widespread voter anger and resentment, toward politicians of all stripes, due to income and wealth inequality. It is the worst ever in America; and America is the worst among developed countries.
So why did Republicans cave in and support Trump? Because it was — and is — their policies that caused the problem! This is beyond dispute, though it is often hidden by hyperbole. A few facts from a 2020 paper by the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) will help:
“In 2018, the bottom 50 percent of Americans earned 12.5% of per capita national income or $18,500. ... The bottom 50 percent of the French earned 22.5% of a smaller national income but about $23,400, not counting better health outcomes and more leisure time.”
Translation: In developed countries, folks that do the work that the average American does live much better, healthier, certainly happier lives.
Also from NBER: “If macro growth had been equitably shared from 1980 to 2018, the average pre-tax income of the bottom half of the income distribution would have been 57 percent higher than it was in actual fact... and for the rich (the top one percent), 36 percent lower.”
Translation: The system is not fair!
No wonder people are mad. Rightly so! Earning a decent living is an uphill battle for so many of our fellow citizens. In my community service I saw up close the tragedy that befell them and their families. From the 80s until now, Republican economic and especially tax policies caused the greatest transfer of income and wealth in American history.
Again from the NBER: “The regressivity of the tax system at the extreme top end in 2018 is striking — a direct consequence of the 2018 cut in the corporate tax. But the figure shows a decades-long shift, with a slow erosion of the corporate tax, the estate tax, and gradually lower progressivity of the individual income tax at the top.”
Translation: Regressive means that the more you make the less you pay proportionally. A fair tax system should be progressive!
From the 1970s on, as the U.S. economy faced renewed foreign competition, the cost was born by those least able to afford it. Republican policies reallocated national income, and by extension national wealth, to the already very wealthy. This occurred because a small minority with political clout used it to increase their share of the pie without regard to the effect on the health of the nation.
The bottom line: Good, honest people that wear the red hat are unaware that their Republican leaders for decades have given them little but mere tokens as an enticement for their vote. At the same time those who supported Republican politicians financially really got rich. And the hyperbole? To hide their real purposes they talk about fictitious problems at the border, rage against vaccinations, invent lies about our electoral system — anything but what matters most to Americans and their families.
I urge you to consider this: trying to improve your situation by supporting the policies and politicians who created this mess is not a prescription for success. I submit that what is necessary is honest reform that recognizes the failures of the system and more importantly, the needs of the people.
The dangerous moment of which I spoke is right now! The Radical Republicans whose policies have created the greatest income and wealth inequality in our history are conspiring to resist any changes. Across the country the effectiveness of your vote is being eroded by gerrymandering, and intimidation. Restoring Republicans to power is a risk of such great magnitude to the welfare of the average citizen that all who hope for a better life should reject it. There may not be another chance.
Joe Pugliese lives in Lewisburg.