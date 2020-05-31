The hand sanitizer at the entrance to Lewisburg’s farmers market had a sign to use it before entering. There was no sign to wear a mask to enter.
Many vendors (especially food vendors) were not wearing masks.
One woman told me “no one told me I had to.” I told her and two other vendors that I would not be buying from them again if they were still without masks.
Most customers were wearing masks but many were not. It is very hard inside the building to maintain social distancing. Plus hand washing facilities are not adequate for the vendors.
If the situation is not better next week, I will stop going to the market altogether.
Strangely, I felt very safe shopping at two big stores I shop at (masks, register shields, gloves, sanitizing carts and surfaces).
Kathy Henne,
Milton