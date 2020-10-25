When Donald Trump was elected president in 2016, some wondered whether the boisterous real estate mogul and celebrity would become “more presidential” once he took office.
Four years later, we know he did not. There’s no reason to think the next four years will be any different.
That’s just fine with tens of millions of Trump supporters nationwide, including tens of thousands across the Susquehanna Valley, who like and support him just as he is.
His pro-life stance has understandably won him supporters and strengthened support from his base. So has the fact that he is about to successfully appoint his third conservative justice to the U.S. Supreme Court, even as outnumbered Democrats reasonably argue against a selection this close to an election.
Trump’s presidency, though, has brought a constant barrage of incivility, dishonesty, a lack of trust for experts and a disrespect for Americans who do not think or look like him. He has further divided, not united the nation.
This election is not about two candidates with equal, yet different visions of how to lead our nation. It is a referendum on values. Honesty. Leadership. Concern for gender and racial equality. And yes, support for the First Amendment.
Trump has fallen well short on those values. We believe Joe Biden will not and consider him the clear choice to be the next president of the United States. He will change the direction of the country from political rupture to respect for all Americans.
Raised in a blue-collar family in Scranton, Biden has been in public office 47 years, mostly in the U.S. Senate. Some people, including the Trump campaign, hold that against him. Yet his record, while not perfect, is one of bipartisanship and fairness — traits in urgent need.
Biden’s personal tragedies have given him a high level of empathy and understanding of what ordinary Americans go through. That will be a great tool as the nation seeks to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden defeated a group of some of the most progressive members of the Democrat party, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, to win the nomination.
His health care plan is not Sanders’ Medicare for All, rather more an expansion of the Affordable Health Care Act to cover the still millions of uninsured while also protecting the availability of private insurance.
In a nation that has struggled to treat people of all colors and backgrounds equally, Biden has expressed the need to do so. He has supported peaceful protestors and calls for social justice, but he has strongly opposed violence in the streets and lawlessness.
He does not seek to defund the police, but to provide needed resources to deal with difficult mental health and social issues.
Trump had some undeniable successes during his first term. Prior to the pandemic, the unemployment rate fell, at times, to the lowest rate in half a century. Wages increased.
And, whether you agree or disagree with how it was handled, Trump was the first president to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
But his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic has been nothing short of disastrous, especially from a human cost perspective. More than 221,000 Americans have died, including more than 8,500 Pennsylvanians.
His statement that he accepts “no responsibility” for the virus’ spread across the nation is outrageous, and frankly, disqualifying.
Plus, in the midst of this pandemic, Trump is backing a court battle that could come close to dismantling the Affordable Care Act, without a clear announced plan to replace it.
This election gives voters weary of the nastiness, chaos and divisiveness of the Trump administration a chance to replace him.
We think they should take it.
NOTE: Opinions expressed in The Daily Item’s editorials are the consensus of the publisher, top newsroom executives and community members of the editorial board. Today’s was written by Editor Dennis Lyons and Managing Editor Bill Bowman.