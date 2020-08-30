What do you value? What is important to you? Questions to consider when we’re deciding for whom to vote. Do you value human decency, honesty, and trust? Do you value candidates that can empathize with the problems you and your neighbors face? Do you value that people who are making decisions that affect you do it with careful consideration taking a look at all the evidence? Do you want your doctor to treat you based on evidence or rumors? Do you think it right to take children from their families and lock them in cages? Do you think we should help those with disabilities and not mock them?
Did the words of the Pledge of Allegiance mean anything to you when you repeated them possibly thousands of times in the past? Do you believe that there should be “liberty and justice for all?” Do you think that “red or yellow, black and white” should be equal under the law and in the society in which we all live? Should someone face discrimination because of pigmentation of their skin, religious belief, national origin, or their sexual orientation?
Do you value competence? Do you want a leader who takes charge in the face of a challenge or one who takes no responsibility, who always finds someone else to blame. Do you want a leader who is steady or one who demonstrates erratic behavior? Do you want to live in a country where the leader leaves us drained by the constant chaos coming from the top? Do you want to vote for a leader who appoints responsible, honest, and competent people? Do you want to see campaign officials convicted and cabinet secretaries resign under a dark cloud of mismanagement or fraud?
There is a real choice here, a leader who gives us hope or one who trades in fear-mongering. What kind of future do you want for our country? Do you vote out of habit or careful thought?
Please don’t be intimidated from voting because one candidate is doing all he can to cause chaos in the November election.
Jack D. Miller,
Lewisburg