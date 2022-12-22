I just spent a delightful evening at Sunbury Zion Luthern church, enjoying a Christmas concert featuring our own Sunbury City Band, under the direction of Thomas Gegenheimer.
Sharing the”spotlight” with the band was the Shikellemy High School chorus. What a talented bunch of individuals both instrumentally and vocally! Not to forget these special people do all of this for free! All volunteering their time and talents for us to enjoy.
The combination of the beautifully decorated Nave of Zion, the variety of seasonal music and the talents of all involved made me realize how lucky we are to have our own city band, which provides free concerts throughout the year as does the high school chorus.
It was truly a wonderful evening!
Robert Walter,
Sunbury