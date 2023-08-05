On Saturday, July 29, Weis Center for Performing Arts, Lewisburg, presented a free concert at Bucknell University by the Penn Central Wind Band.
What a marvelous performance from 42 all volunteer, talented musicians that most hold music degrees.
We were so fortunate to be treated to this musical concert. But once again the audience was comprised of adults of all ages.
Where were the children and young adults?
I feel afraid for the future generation who have missed this all. How tragic, how sad.
Mary Welker,
Sunbury